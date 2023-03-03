Submit Release
Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBNK Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on April 6, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


