FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $935,000

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property for $935,000. The property is in a strong retail corridor in Indiana and is occupied under a net lease with approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $935,000

