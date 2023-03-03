Submit Release
Real Property Tax Payments Due Friday, March 31, 2023

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) reminds District of Columbia taxpayers that the 1st half Real Property Tax payments are due Friday, March 31. Payments by check or money order may be mailed to the District in the envelope enclosed with the first half bill sent to each taxpayer or to the address shown on the bill.

Taxpayers who need to pay their Real Property Tax bill with cash must bring the bill and payment to 1101 4th Street, SW, 1st Floor, the District of Columbia’s main cashier office, which is open weekdays from 8:15 am until 4:30 pm.

