Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,809 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield to Present at the RBC 2023 Global Financials Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the RBC 2023 Global Financials Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:15am ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Brookfield website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/events. For those unable to join the live webcast, a recording will be available on Brookfield’s website shortly after the event.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term. This capital is allocated across its three core pillars of asset management, insurance solutions and its operating businesses. Employing a disciplined investment approach, we leverage our deep expertise as an owner and operator of real assets, as well as the scale and flexibility of our capital, to create value and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. With significant capital underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet, Brookfield Corporation is well positioned to pursue significant opportunities for growth.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Sebastien Bouchard
Tel: (416) 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield to Present at the RBC 2023 Global Financials Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more