Dr. Mark Scholz, Esteemed Prostate Oncologist, Hosting 2023 Moyad + Scholz Mid-Year Prostate Cancer Patient Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prostate Cancer Research Institute (PCRI) is proud to announce the 2023 Moyad + Scholz Mid-Year Prostate Cancer Patient Conference. The event is set to take place on March 11 at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. The conference is free to attend but space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

The conference is open to prostate cancer patients, caregivers, advocates, and healthcare professionals who want to learn more about the disease and interact with others in the community. Attendees can look forward to hearing from esteemed speakers on a range of topics, including advanced treatments and side effects, prostate cancer imaging, proton therapy, and a Q&A session with Mark Scholz, MD., and Mark Moyad, MD.

"We're excited to offer this opportunity for prostate cancer patients and their loved ones to come together, learn about the latest developments in prostate cancer treatment, and connect with others in the community," said Jan Manarite, PCRI's Chief Operating Officer. "Whether you attend in-person or virtually, we hope that you'll take advantage of this unique opportunity."

To ensure everyone can participate, the conference will be available both in-person and virtually. Interested individuals can register for the event online at the PCRI website. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn and connect with others in the prostate cancer community.

For more information about the conference, please contact the Prostate Cancer Research Institute at info@pcri.org.

https://pcri.org/

Contact: Jan Manarite Prostate Cancer Research Institute (310) 743-2116 info@pcri.org www.pcri.org

“The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer” written by Mark Scholz, helps patients and doctors work together on a level playing field to intelligently discuss the latest options. This book directs patients to understand options and educate them about treatments specific to their stage of prostate cancer. Patients face a real dilemma when selecting among so many treatments with potentially irreversible consequences. Studies show that treatment choices based on partial information often lead to regret.

When initially diagnosed with prostate cancer, the first step is to seek information. Patients struggle to pinpoint correct knowledge amidst a deluge of data overload. The "Paradox of Choice" can be diminished by staging cancer accurately. The pathway leading out of this confusion is to know your Stage of Blue. With a short, self-administered prostate cancer staging quiz, “The Key to Prostate Cancer” directs readers to targeted information that is stage-specific.

A double board-certified medical oncologist, Mark C. Scholz, MD, serves as medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. in Marina del Rey, CA, a medical practice exclusively focused on prostate cancer. He is also the executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute. He received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Dr. Scholz completed his Internal Medicine internship and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

Dr. Scholz is a strong advocate for patient empowerment. He is the co-author of the book Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers: No More Unnecessary Biopsies, Radical Treatment or Loss of Potency and the author of The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer. He has written and produced extensive educational material on the subject of prostate cancer in various media including DVDs, blogs, newsletters, and pamphlets.

Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Key-Prostate-Cancer-Experts-Explain/dp/0999065211