CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Announces Webinar with Portfolio Management Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to Review Market Outlook and Terms of Transferable Rights Offering

The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund IGR (the "Fund") today announced a webinar with the portfolio management team to be held on Wednesday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

During the webinar the team will provide an update on the portfolio, discuss their market outlook, and review the terms of the Fund's recently announced transferable rights offering.

Please register for the webinar in advance by clicking on the registration link directly below or by visiting the Fund's website www.cbreim.com/igr.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR

Webinar Details

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

2:00 p.m. EDT

The Fund is an actively managed closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in income-producing real estate equity securities with the goal of delivering high-current income and capital appreciation.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus that contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 888-711-4272. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing in closed-end funds involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Generally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in income-producing global real estate equity securities, which include common stocks, preferred securities (up to 20% of these may be below investment grade), warrants and convertible securities; up to 15% of assets may be invested in emerging market countries (which are subject to additional risks). Investment in the Fund is also subject to risk from the use of leverage.

Real Estate investments are subject to changes in economic conditions, credit risk, and interest rate fluctuations. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. Because real estate funds concentrate their investments in the real estate industry, the portfolio may experience more volatility and be exposed to greater risk than the portfolios of other funds.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $149.3 billion in assets under management* as of December 31, 2022, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). CBRE has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005348/en/