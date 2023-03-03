Submit Release
Beer Institute Releases January 2023 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2023:

The January 2023 estimate is 11,100,000 barrels, a decrease of 4.4% compared to January 2022 removals of 11,606,663.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,606,663 11,100,000 -4.4% -506,663
YTD 11,606,663 11,100,000 -4.4% -506,663

The February 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on April 6, 2023.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.


Jeff Guittard
Beer Institute
2027372337
jguittard@beerinstitute.org

