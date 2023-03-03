Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $44.53 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.75%

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global big data healthcare market.

The global big data healthcare market is expected to grow from $18.26 billion in 2021 to $20.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.02%. The big data healthcare market is expected to reach $44.53 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.75%.

Major players in the big data healthcare market are McKesson Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dell Inc, GE Healthcare, Optum Inc, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Xerox Holdings Corporation, Allcripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Company.

The big data healthcare market consists of the sale of big data analytics solutions for the healthcare industry by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which helps organizations to make informed decisions and optimize healthcare management by use of big data solutions. Big data analytics allows for examining massive datasets from thousands of patients, identifying clusters and correlations across datasets, and developing predictive models using data mining techniques. In the healthcare market, big data analytics combines research from various fields, including bioinformatics, medical imaging, sensor informatics, medical informatics, and health informatics.

The main component in the big data healthcare market are software and services. Software refers to the use of big data by healthcare practitioners to make prescriptive decisions that influence patient outcomes and operational efficiencies. The big data healthcare is deployed on-premise and cloud. The big data healthcare uses analytics type such as descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics and have application in financial analytics, clinical data analytics, operational analytics and population health analytics. The end users of big data healthcare are hospitals and clinics, finance and insurance agents and a research organization.

North America was the largest region in the big data healthcare market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the big data healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The adoption of healthcare information systems is expected to drive the growth of big data healthcare market. A healthcare information system refers to a system that manages healthcare data. This comprises the operational administration of a hospital or a system that supports the formulation of healthcare policy, systems that gather, store, manage, and transmit a patient's electronic medical record (EMR).

These electronic records are analyzed using big data in healthcare to save healthcare expenditures and aid in population health management. The examination of healthcare data can then enhance patient care. According to the 2019 National Electronic Health Records Survey, in the USA, the percentage of doctors who practice in offices that use electronic medical records or electronic hospital records (EMR/EHR) is 89.9% and the percentage of office-based doctors using an EMR/EHR system that has been certified is 72.3%. Increasing the adoption of healthcare information systems will drives the need for big data healthcare.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the big data healthcare market. Many companies operating in big data healthcare are developing new products or technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Health Catalyst Inc., a US-based provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare businesses, launched the Healthcare.AI. Healthcare.AI was developed to solve cost, revenue, and quality related concerns in the healthcare industry. The Healthcare.AI suit of augmented intelligence (AI) package of goods and services will increase the applications of AI in healthcare.

The countries covered in the big data healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

