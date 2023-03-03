Hayden and Kids Creek ponds to be stocked in late March

Stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to weather conditions or staff constraints.

Anglers can find more detailed information on these and other fishing destinations including maps, facilities, fish species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Fish and Game’s Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

Most of Idaho’s waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up your 2023 fishing license and a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits. Both are available at all Idaho Fish and Game offices and license vendors statewide.