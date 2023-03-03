Submit Release
Zions Bancorporation to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation ZION, will make a presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference, Wednesday, March 8 at 8:40 am ET. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

