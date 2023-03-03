Ross Stores Signs Lease At Lansdowne Station With David S. Brown Enterprises

BALTIMORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Later this year, the nation's largest off-price retail chain, Ross Dress for Less ® ("Ross") will occupy approximately 21,000 square feet at Lansdowne Station in the Arbutus neighborhood of Halethorpe, MD. Ross provides customers a constant stream of first-quality brands at extraordinary savings in a convenient and easy to shop environment. Shoppers will find brand name apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices. Ross Dress for Less currently has almost 1,700 locations across 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

"Ross is a terrific new addition to Lansdowne Station as a prominent anchor with a track record of demonstrated success" said Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises. "We are happy to bring another national retailer to the center and look forward to a long lasting partnership."

Lansdowne Station is a trade area dominant retail center with convenient access to I-95, I-695 and I-895. The site has 190,000 square feet of Retail Space and 55,000 square feet of Office Space. This thriving mixed use project includes tenants such as Walmart Supercenter, Petco, Dollar Tree, LA Fitness , Chick-fil-A, IHOP, Aspen Dental, Panda Express and a host of restaurants and retail businesses.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, we are a full-service real estate company. Our mission is to serve our community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com.

