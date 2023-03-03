Iron Light Ranks No. 143 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Creative agency specializing in social advocacy tells hundreds of stories and changes more than 40 laws since its founding in 2018.

Iron Light, an advertising and marketing agency dedicated to social change, has been named a winner and ranks No. 143 on the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

"When co-founder Austin Berg and I launched Iron Light in 2018, we set out to disrupt the public affairs space with our unique approach to storytelling and digital marketing. And while revenue growth is one metric for our success, our true metric is the number of lives we've changed since our founding," said Ryan Green, CEO and co-founder of Iron Light. "None of us has been a lobbyist. None of us has held elected office. But we've changed more than 40 laws in 4 years. And every dollar given to us by a client represents their faith in our ability to advance their mission, which means Iron Light is helping to address mental health and addiction, homelessness, incarceration and reintegration, racial injustice, barriers to job creation and employment, and many more limitations on human potential. As you can imagine, there's endless work to be done. Fortunately, we've assembled a team of 42 rock stars who are up to the challenge. And we're just getting started."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 535% percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

About Iron Light

Iron Light is redefining the social advocacy landscape by helping purpose-driven clients create a world without limitations on human potential. It specializes in intelligence and insights, brand strategy and positioning, award-winning creative design and audio/video production, storytelling, digital marketing and impact campaigns.

