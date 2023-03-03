Halo Investing Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Halo's protective investment platform joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halo Investing has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"To be selected twice for this coveted award is a testament to the entire Halo team's dedication to improving the investment experience. Day in and day out, the team remains ruthlessly focused on innovation. To help improve the financial well-being of our clients, Halo takes great pride in democratizing access to solutions once exclusive to a select few," said Biju Kulathakal, co-founder & CEO of Halo.

Over the past 12-plus months, Halo has met several key milestones, including a significant overhaul of the Halo platform to improve the user experience—making it even easier to create, analyze, and manage unique financial solutions. In addition, Halo's enterprise team inked a number of high-profile deals with a variety of the world's biggest asset management names, and the company was invited to the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting to discuss protective investing.

"Halo is now positioned to bring the structured note industry needed transparency, efficiency, and accessibility. Opening an office in Abu Dhabi demonstrates our commitment to doing this globally and at scale," adds Jason Barsema, Halo president and co-founder. Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"The World's Most Innovative Companies" is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors, including structured notes, buffered ETFs, and annuities. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

About FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

