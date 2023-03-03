Submit Release
Entrex Carbon Market Patents its CO/SETT Security Potentially saving $10 billion a year of ESG Compliance Costs

Entrex announced its patent filing for the Entrex CO/SETT; a security which converts carbon costs to carbon assets neutralizing the $10 billion of ESG costs.

Every year corporations expense over $10 billion a year of Carbon Offsets to meet their neutrality needs. Our CO/SETT creates a dollar-for-dollar dividend security which can neutralize this cost."”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market today announced it has filed a patent for the Entrex CO/SETT (Entrex’s Carbon Offset Asset Security) -- a tradable security that projects dollar-for-dollar annual carbon offset dividends for security owners. (Narrated Information Link)

“Every year corporations expense an estimated $10 billion a year of Carbon Offsets to meet their neutrality needs. Our CO/SETT brings a Wall Street mindset to carbon neutrality by establishing a securitized asset which creates annual dollar-for-dollar dividend returns. These dividends can then be used to neutralize the annual carbon offset cost on the income statements of these companies” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market.

“Since announcing this innovation; public companies are asking how to remove their carbon offset costs while carrying the CO/SETT security as an Asset on their books” said Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Carbon Market. “We feel we have a lead position to offer corporations not only a solution to their carbon offset needs but to eliminate their portion of this $10 billion-dollar annual ESG cost burden”.

“We are working with some innovative brokers to lead and syndicate the sale of these securities to their institutional clients. Today we already have the security listed on our THETA Trading platform partner for institutional sales transactions which we hope should expand the availability to organizations around the world through their desktop footprints”, continued Watkins

