FEMA Approves State’s Request to Extend Financial Period of Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA has approved the state of Louisiana’s request to extend the financial period of assistance for eligible Hurricane Ida survivors, including the Individual and Households Program appeal deadline.

Before the extension, the period of assistance was set to end on March 1, 2023, 18 months following the major disaster declaration (the 18-month period is determined by federal regulations).

On Feb.24, 2023, GOHSEP requested a three-month extension.

On March 2, 2023, FEMA approved a three-month extension, authorizing the financial assistance program through June 1st, 2023.

An extension of the financial period of assistance allows FEMA to continue to provide financial assistance to eligible applicants for an additional three months.

This extension does not reopen the disaster to new applications for assistance. FEMA is no longer accepting new applications for Hurricane Ida assistance.

As of March 1, 2023, FEMA has approved more than $1.2 Billion for individuals and households impacted by Hurricane Ida. That includes $750 million in housing assistance and an additional $483 million in other needs assistance for items such as transportation, personal property, moving and storage assistance, childcare and medical and dental expenses.

Media questions can be directed to the FEMA Louisiana News Desk: