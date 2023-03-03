Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Audio Coverage of 2023 NCAA Basketball Conference Championship Week

Coverage Includes 23 Games between Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 12th, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will present a broadcast slate of 20 NCAA Men’s Basketball games from Conference Championship Week as well as three broadcasts of Women’s Championship games.



Westwood One’s postseason basketball coverage tips off on Saturday, March 4th, with the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game, and continues with the broadcasts of the Ivy League, the SEC, and the American Athletic Championship games. Westwood One will also broadcast Selection Sunday, which will reveal the 68-team field for both the men’s and the women’s tournaments. Jason Horowitz will host Selection Sunday coverage with former coach PJ Carlesimo serving as the men’s analyst and Debbie Antonelli as the women’s analyst.

Among the other Championship games Westwood One will broadcast that week are the Pac-12, the Big East, the Colonial Athletic Association, Conference USA, the Patriot League, Missouri Valley Conference, and West Coast Conference games. The Women’s Conference Championship games include the Big East, the Pac-12, and the Ivy League.

WESTWOOD ONE’S COMPLETE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 4: Ohio Valley Conference Championship 7:45 PM ET Sunday, March 5: Missouri Valley Conference Championship 1:45 PM ET Pac-12 Women’s Championship 4:45 PM ET Monday, March 6: Southern Conference Championship 6:45 PM ET Big East Women’s Championship 6:45 PM ET Tuesday, March 7: CAA Championship 6:45 PM ET West Coast Conference Championship 8:45 PM ET Wednesday, March 8: Patriot League Championship 7:15 PM ET Big Sky Championship 11:15 PM ET Friday, March 10: Big East Semifinal Doubleheader 6:15 PM ET Pac-12 Semifinal Doubleheader 8:45 PM ET Saturday, March 11: America East Championship 10:45 AM ET SEC Semifinal Doubleheader 12:45 PM ET Ivy League Women’s Championship 4:45 PM ET Big East Conference Championship 6:15 PM ET Conference USA Championship 8:15 PM ET Pac-12 Conference Championship 10:15 PM ET Sunday, March 12: Ivy League Championship 11:45 AM ET SEC Championship 12:45 PM ET American Athletic Conference Championship 3:00 PM ET Selection Sunday 6:00 PM ET

Westwood One is the exclusive audio home of the 2023 NCAA Mens’ and Womens’ Basketball Tournaments.

