LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in four upcoming investor conferences in March.



35th Annual Roth Conference 2023

Monday, March 13, 2023

The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA

David Roberts, President, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET)

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 8:40 AM ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

David Roberts, President, will present at 2:35 PM ET

KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum (Virtual)

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

David Roberts, President, will present at 3:00 PM ET

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com