New Book, Dinosaurs Like Bananas Too, Beckons Readers on a Meaningful Adventure
Using Imagination to Overcome Speech Challenges
I want to show Logan, and all children overcoming speech challenges, that no matter how long it takes and no matter how perfect or imperfect it is, we all have a story to tell on our own timeline.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her debut children’s book, Dinosaurs Like Bananas Too, author Erin Ciaravino delivers a whimsical adventure of Logan and his newfound friend, T-Rex, as they explore familiar places made new through the introduction of characters and activities that are sure to delight readers. Erin Ciaravino, through her book Dinosaurs Like Bananas Too, seeks to reinforce positive friendships, diversity and inclusion, and adventure among young children.
— Erin Ciaravino, Author
The story originates from the imagination of Logan Ciaravino, Erin Ciaravino’s son, who created the story as a tool of self-expression when suffering from a speech delay. By using his imagination and building the story in his mind over time, he was able to articulate his first creative thought, which is the story of Dinosaurs Like Bananas Too!
“It was important to me to share Logan's story with the world because we are all faced with adversity in our lives, at every age,” says author Erin Ciaravino. “I want to show Logan, and all children overcoming speech challenges, that no matter how long it takes and no matter how perfect or imperfect it is, we all have a story to tell on our own timeline. And that story is always worth telling.”
With the visual help of Celina Preston, a remarkable children's illustrator, the book's adventure comes to life as Logan, the story's main character, encounters a new friend, T-Rex, and the two embark on an imaginary journey through Logan's home. Each room transforms into a magical place where new friends teach the pair exciting new things, encouraging us all to be unassuming in how we approach the world. Did you know Monkey likes to dance the tango? Or Bear is an artist who likes to paint? The key message of the book is "When you are open to adventure, there are lots of new things to try!", beckoning the reader to take a curiosity approach to new places and new things.
“Each room is full of surprises, and kids will love who they meet in each one. They'll laugh, cheer, and bounce along with Logan and his adventure guide. Your young listener will probably want to go on a house adventure like Logan. Let their imagination soar as you join them in exploring each "transformed" room in your home. Make sure and have bananas nearby because if they are anything like Logan and T-rex, they will work up an appetite and want a snack.” Reedsy Book Review
Dinosaurs Like Bananas Too! is a 42-page children's picture book that explores the beauty of unexpected adventure in the most unlikely of places. The book is intended as a fun read for both parents and children ages 2-8, and is available March 6, 2023, in ebook, paperback and hardcover versions, at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Wal-Mart, and other on-line booksellers in your area.
Erin Ciaravino
Erin Ciaravino
erin.ciaravino@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram