California Supreme Court to Address Rounding of Employee Time

This past month, the California Supreme Court granted a petition to review the Court of Appeal’s decision in Camp v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. The Court of Appeal in Camp departed from a longstanding precedent, See’s Candy Shops, Inc. v. Superior Court, infra, in holding that if an employer’s timekeeping system could determine the exact amount of time that employees have worked, the employer must fully compensate those employees for all time worked, instead of using a neutral rounding policy.

