Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,150 in the last 365 days.

Newsom touts the diversity of his California judges

These are the statistics that Newsom wanted to highlight: 146 (51%) of his judges are women; At least 169 (59%) are people of color. Newsom has gone out of his way to make demographic “firsts” with his appointments. On the state Supreme Court, Newsom picked Patricia Guerrero as chief justice, a Latina, and appointed Justice Martin Jenkins, who is openly gay.

You just read:

Newsom touts the diversity of his California judges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more