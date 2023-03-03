Maiss Hussein to Represent Delaware in 2023 Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals

Wilmington, Del. (March 3, 2023) – From a field of twelve Delaware high school students, Maiss Hussein, a junior from Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, earned the title of 2023 Poetry Out Loud Delaware State Champion at the state finals held on March 2 at the Smyrna Opera House. The first runner-up was Kaylee Rathbone from Sanford School and the second runner-up was Abigail Ehemann from Saint Mark’s High School.

Hussein’s recitation, “The Poem You’ve Been Waiting For” by Tarfia Faizullah, earned her high marks with the judges. The full poem can be found on the Poetry Foundation’s website.

As the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Delaware State Champion, Hussein will receive $200 and the opportunity to compete in the national semifinals from May 8-10, 2023, which will be streamed on arts.gov. Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials. Kaylee Rathbone, the first runner-up will receive $100, and Sanford School will receive $200 for its school library.

The Poetry Out Loud state competition, sponsored by the Delaware Division of the Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.

To learn more about the competition and for a full list of state finalists, please view our website.

Watch the full 2023 Delaware state competition below:

Photos by Joe del Tufo, Moonloop Photography. Livestream by Terry Cruz, The Grand Opera House.