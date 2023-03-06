Stonehill Director, Julie Stollings, Announced as Finalist in Tampa Bay Business Women Awards

Stonehill is proud to announce that their Director, Julie Stollings, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Tampa Bay Business Women Awards (TBBW Awards).

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is proud to announce that their Director and leader of the Program Management division, Julie Stollings, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Tampa Bay Business Women Awards (TBBW Awards). The TBBW Awards recognize distinguished women leaders whose excellence in their industries and dedication to their communities deserves particular recognition.

The TBBW Awards is a unique awards program created by TBBW Magazine. For this inaugural awards program, there were 291 unique nominations and 159 packets submitted in 15 different categories. Out of the applicants, Julie Stollings was chosen as a finalist in the Young Finalist category, among 3 other women. Honorees will be recognized at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa on April 21.

Judges included inspirational and successful members of Tampa’s business community: Danny Persaud, chief executive officer of MidFlorida Armored, Ed Ellsasser, CEO of PrimeGroup Insurance, Pam Iorio, former Mayor of Tampa and former CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters America and Robert Hessel, CEO of Source 1 Solutions. Categories included: Business Services, Construction and Real Estate, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leaders, Education, Entrepreneurs, Financial Services, Health and Wellness, Government, Manufacturing, Military/First Responders, Nonprofits, Sports and Entertainment, Technology, Transportation and Aviation, Young (Under 40).

“There are so many inspirational women among the TBBW Awards finalists,” said Julie Stollings, Director of Stonehill. “It is an honor to be recognized among them and celebrate everyone’s successes together.”

Julie Stollings has over a decade of experience in technology, project management, and employee development. At Stonehill, Julie leads the Program Management division and works directly with customers to identify needs, define plans, and implement projects to achieve agreed-upon outcomes. Julie helps billion-dollar companies orchestrate post-merger and acquisition integrations. She manages portfolio companies as they implement long-term strategic initiatives.

View the full list of 2023 TBBW Awards honorees here.

About Tampa Bay Business Women Awards:

Tampa Bay Business Women is an awards program that honors the women of Tampa Bay who continue to lead and inspire others in our regional business community. Through their career, mentorship and philanthropic actions, they lead the way for the next generation of female leaders and continue to prove that Tampa Bay has the best Women in Business.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in design thinking, strategy development, program management, and post-merger and acquisition integration, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and project management experts, giving them the ability to unite the functional silos of business with the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, the US Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.