Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,099 in the last 365 days.

#TaxTuesday: Lunch & Learn Series Every Tuesday in March With OTR Staff on Instagram Live

Beginning Tuesday, March 7, from noon–12:30 pm, the Office of Tax and Revenue’s staff will host a series of interactive discussions on topics such as the DC Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the clean hands process and much more.

Each Tuesday, participants will learn more about the following topics:

  • March 7 - DC Earned Income Tax Credit  
  • March 14 - OTR’s New Taxpayer Advocate
  • March 21 - Clean Hands Certification Process
  • March 28 - COOP Community Opportunities/Tax Requirements

The live stream will begin promptly at noon on OTR’s official Instagram page, @MyTaxDC.

We look forward to your participation.

You just read:

#TaxTuesday: Lunch & Learn Series Every Tuesday in March With OTR Staff on Instagram Live

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more