Latest News: Library of Congress to Celebrate National Cherry Blossom Festival

The Library of Congress will host its annual Japanese Culture Day in celebration of the 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival, an annual commemoration of Japan’s 1912 gift to the U.S. of 3,020 cherry trees.

Japanese Culture Day will take place at the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring family activities, including Japanese harp performances, storytelling, and arts and crafts from Japan. The event is free and open to the public. Time entry reservations are required at: https://loc.usedirect.com/LOC

Click here for more information.