HealthTrust Leaders to Speak at the 2023 FAH Conference and Business Exposition

HealthTrust Performance GroupSM, a leading healthcare performance improvement company, announced today eight executives will speak at the 2023 Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) Conference and Business Exposition from March 5-7 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Over the conference's three-day span, HealthTrust leaders and executives will provide robust thought leadership, supply chain expertise and industry perspectives during a number of insightful sessions and discussions, including:

Ed Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the opening supply chain panel session, "Supply Chain – Where are we now and where do we need to be." The session will unpack the future of supply chain.

Les Popiolek, Chief Executive Officer of Valify and Valify Solutions Group will speak during the education session, "Purchased Services: Solving Bigger Problems Faster," with Jay Kirkpatrick, Vice President of Supply Chain Operations at LifePoint Health. The session will address purchased services spend, examples of successful collaborations, and the role diversity and inclusion play in strategies for non-labor spend.

The 2023 FAH Conference and Business Exposition is an annual forum for healthcare suppliers to connect with purchasing decision makers from GPOs, key hospital systems and integrated delivery networks. Attendees will also hear directly from industry and government leaders during educational sessions addressing current issues and trends in today's healthcare industry.

About HealthTrust Performance Group

HealthTrust Performance Group (HealthTrust) is a healthcare performance improvement company committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves approximately 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and more than 62,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. HealthTrust has earned designation as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee.

