Worldwide Hardcopy Peripheral Shipments Increased 11.6% in the Fourth Quarter, According to IDC Tracker

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals market saw overall shipments grow 11.6% year over year to nearly 25.0 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22). Shipment value during the quarter increased 14.8% to $11.1 billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

The strong gains during 4Q22 weren't enough to fuel shipment growth for the full year – the overall market declined 1.4% year over year for 2022. However, market value improved 0.7% year over year to approximately $39.9 billion for all of 2022.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

The top 3 regional markets all recorded year-over-year growth during 4Q22 with China (PRC) leading the way with 31.7% growth, followed by Western Europe at 13.1% and the United States at 7.2%. Contributing to these gains were improved microchip/component supplies and adequate inventory to meet consumer and business demands. Despite the gains in 4Q22, Western Europe and the U.S. both saw a year-over-year decline in shipments for the full year 2002, down 4.1% and 6.2%, respectively. China ended the year with shipment growth of 8.2% for 2022.

The top 5 vendors all saw year-over-year growth in 4Q22. Key drivers for this growth include improved supplies, increased consumer demand, robust consumer promotions, and enhanced channel incentives.

Top 5 Hardcopy Peripherals Companies, Unit Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2022

(based on unit shipments) Companies 4Q22 Unit

Shipments 4Q22 Market

Share 4Q21 Unit

Shipments 4Q21 Market

Share 4Q22/4Q21

Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,662,882 34.7% 8,456,441 37.8% +2.4% 2. Canon Group 5,276,581 21.2% 4,524,104 20.2% +16.6% 3. Epson 5,159,492 20.7% 4,391,498 19.7% +17.5% 4. Brother 2,192,849 8.8% 1,812,528 8.1% +21.0% 5. Pantum 747,063 3.0% 461,588 2.1% +61.8% Others 2,902,982 11.6% 2,699,496 12.1% +7.5% Total 24,941,849 100.0% 22,345,655 100.0% +11.6% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, March 3, 2023

Notes:.

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic showing the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005332/en/