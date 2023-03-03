Gulf Brokers Utilizes The Voted Best Platform To Access The DGCX Exchange Markets and Forex In The MENA Region – MetaTrader 5

Gulf Brokers' MetaTrader 5 has been considerably improved. It has more advanced graphs and analytical tools as well as more timeframes including 2 minutes and 8 hours. An Economic Calendar has been added, and its email system now allows sending attachments and exchange trading is now possible.

Dubai, UAE - March 3, 2023 - Persons interested in trading in Dubai need to exercise due caution. Just because a firm poses as a Broker does not always prove to be so. As they say, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” There are always potential hazards when choosing a broker to trade on one of the largest exchanges in the world.

Traders can rest assured that GULF BROKERS DMCC is registered, licensed, regulated, and an authorized broker based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). They are a distinguished member of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (“DGCX”) and provide a wide range of trading instruments including metals, currencies, hydrocarbons, and equities via the MetaTrader 5 online trading system.

DGCX recently extended its trading hours by an hour and a half to provide market participants a 30 minute window before the opening of derivatives exchanges in South Asia, which allows them to take positions based on overnight indicators, putting them ahead of the momentum curve.

DGCX is increasingly serving as a bridge between the time zones of the Far East and Europe, contributing to the smooth flow of the global trading cycle, especially during the gap between the closing of the Far East markets and the opening of European markets. The introduction of DGCX was a strategic move by Dubai not only to strengthen the commodities and forex market by providing hedging tools that help manage risk but also to diversify investment opportunities for regional investors.

Following a strategic partnership with Cinnober, DGCX activated its trading platform, the EOS Trader Platform in March 2013. Greater efficiency and liquidity facilitated by the new platform will support the launch of new DGCX products.

The new platform also gives Members the option of providing different kinds of collateral, in addition to cash and bank guarantees, including government bonds and Dubai Gold Receipts. The platform also facilitates new revenue opportunities by allowing DGCX to extend clearing house facilities to other exchanges and institutions.

Some Features & Benefits of Trading on DGCX:

Guaranteed settlement and reduced counterparty risk provided by Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), a subsidiary 100% owned by DGCX.

A simple fee structure – one fee for all participants. All participants also pay the same margin, whether commercial or non-commercial entities.

An opening to both regional and international liquidity pools.

Robust risk management and surveillance systems.

Uninterrupted trading hours from 7:00am – 11:30pm (GMT +4).

Regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA).



The UAE enjoys an ideal location between the time zones of Europe and the Far East and DGCX offers a range of products from the precious metal, base metal, energy, and currency sectors.

For complete information, visit: https://www.gulfbrokers.ae/en

Media Contact

Gulf Brokers

Media Relations

+971 42 42 4120

Dubai

United Arab Emirates