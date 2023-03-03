NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic shelf labels market is estimated to be worth USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Advent of 5G, the ability of ESLs to facilitate reduced labor efforts, and the growing trend of retail automation are the major factors fueling the market growth for ESLs globally. However, high installation and supporting infrastructure expenses, and lack of suitable infrastructures for wireless technologies are expected to impede the market growth especially in emerging economies.

Liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to account for the second largest share of the electronic shelf labels market during forecast period

LCDs are projected to account for the second largest share of the electronic shelf labels market based on product type.LCDs are cost-effective.

LCD-based ESLs have maximum penetration in hypermarkets, followed by supermarkets.LCD-based ESLs are maintenance-free and have a large number of possible update cycles.

LCD-based ESLs also facilitate energy harvesting, consuming significantly less power during operation. Such benefits are expected to drive the demand for LCD-based ESLs globally.

Displays to account for the largest share of the electronic shelf labels market during forecast period.

The displays segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the inclusion of various LCDs and fully graphic e-paper displays in ESLs.

The rapid adoption of fully graphic e-paper displays and liquid crystal displays in electronic shelf labels is fueling the demand for these displays among end users.

North America to account for the second largest share of the electronic shelf labels market during forecast period

North America is known as the largest retail market globally. The ongoing retail automation trends in countries such as the US and Canada are supporting the growth of the electronic shelf labels market in the region.

However, the US was a late adopter of ESLs owing to relatively low labor costs due to the conducive immigration policies of the country before 2015. However, in recent years, owing to immigration policies becoming stringent and labor costs increasing extensively in the US, retailers are extensively using ESLs in their stores.

Moreover, the ongoing consolidation of the retail industry in the US, wherein tier I retailers such as Walmart and Kroger are pursuing different growth and expansion strategies, is expected to drive the demand for ESLs in the region.

The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50 %, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 –20%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors– 30% and Others – 35%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and Rest of the World – 15%

The major players in the electronic shelf labels market are SES-imagotag (France), SoluM Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Pricer AB (Sweden), Displaydata Limited (UK), Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. (DIGI Group) (Japan), M2COMM (Taiwan), Opticon Sensors Europe B.V. (Netherlands), RAINUS (South Korea), Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Hanshow Technology (China).

Research Coverage

The report segments the electronic shelf labels market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region, component, product type, communications technology, display size, and application. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth.

The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.

Key Benefits of Buying This Report

This report includes the market statistics pertaining to component, product type, communications technology, display size, application, and region.

An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the electronic shelf labels market.

Major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges have been detailed in this report.

The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

