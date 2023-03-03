Invest Now in Piotr Rzymski's Revolutionary Drone Cars and Transform the Mode of Personal Travels

What happens when an engineering designer gets passionate about his ideas? Well, he creates something that is extraordinary, demands attention, and awes the public. The future of transport is here, and it looks like it might become a reality soon. Piotr Rzymski, an engineering designer and founder of Lorenz Motors, has been working to revolutionize personal transportation with his idea for flying cars, otherwise known as "Drone Cars".

What makes this concept so radical is its potential to completely revolutionize the way we travel. Instead of driving in cars on roads and highways, passengers can now soar through the air in their own vehicles. As ambitious as it may sound, Rzymski has already taken steps towards making his vision a reality. He has leveraged the power of social media to spread awareness about his concept and used books and clothing as conversation starters for people to discover more about flying drone cars.

Rzymski has also created a prototype for his drone cars. He is confident his prototype is the best possible design for his vision, without it looking like an airplane or a helicopter. Almost challenging his competitors, if any, he believes it is the best design that takes into account manufacturing, space, and aerodynamics. It has triple redundant airfoils, 16 motors and space for one passenger, and is able to fit in a 9' by 9' parking space.

Rzymski is now ready to take his invention further by seeking investments and gathering engineers who are willing to work on bringing this dream into fruition. He hopes that drone cars will be welcomed just as warmly as AI technology has been in recent years.

Ultimately, Rzymski's goal is to make personal travel quicker and safer than ever before with his revolutionary idea for flying cars. With enough dedication and support from investors and engineers alike, this could become an affordable means of transportation that everybody can experience, firsthand, in the not too distant future.

To learn more about Piotr Rzymski and Lorenz Motors, visit: LorenzMotors.com.

Media Contact

Lorenz Motors

Piotr (Peter) Rzymski

Woodbridge Township

NJ

United States