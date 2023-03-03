Celebrating Excellence, One of Houston's Top Black Broker/Owner and INC 5000 Recipient, Jemila Winsey Named RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker

Jemila Winsey joins exclusive group of industry leaders who have made newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry.

ERA Legacy Living is pleased to announce that Jemila Winsey, CEO/CO-Founder has been selected as an RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

The article begins with a quote from the editor: “Started from the bottom” is a concept so overused that it has become almost meaningless, but that self-made woman moniker couldn’t be more true when applied to Jemila Winsey”….Read the entire article in the RISMedia Publication.

RISMedia, the leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced its more than 300, 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers on Feb. 1, in both anonline directory on RISMedia.com and in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2022 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries.

“It’s always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year’s group of 2023 Newsmakers takes that concept to a whole new level. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through our changing times, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, over 300 of whom we are honoring on our sixth year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia.

"We are so proud every year to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of these finest industry professionals—the 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2022 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition," Featherston added.

RISMedia will honor this year's Real Estate Newsmakers, including the 2023 Hall of Fame, at RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, being held Sept. 6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with our 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

“It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by RISMedia as one of their 2023 Newsmakers. It's humbling to know all the hard work from the beginning of my career has been acknowledged in such a meaningful way. I'm deeply grateful to RISMEDIA for this recognition and I'll strive to keep up the good work going forward.” – Jemila Winsey

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine; its leading website, RISMedia.com; its premium content channel, Premier; its award-winning Housecall blog; and its iconic networking and educational events, including RISMedia’s virtual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year; RISMedia's CEO Exchange; RISMedia's Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and RISMedia’s Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Through RISMedia's content programs—including ACE, a turn-key social media content system—real estate professionals share thousands of articles, infographics and videos each day created by RISMedia editors and contributors, helping them influence hundreds of thousands of consumers as they consider buying and/or selling a home. VisitRISMedia.com, RISMedia’s Premier, andACESocial for more information.

About Jemila Winsey.

Jemila Winsey was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. She is Co-Owner and CEO of ERA Legacy Living with her husband, Patrick Winsey. In just four years of launching her brokerage, she has propelled her two-office Houston brokerage into the REAL Trends 500, Top 1.5% Brokerages in the U.S and the Forbes Inc 5000 list.

In her previous franchise affiliation, she garnered all the Top Awards including Rookie Franchisee of the Year, Hall of Fame, Top 250 Team Leaders in Texas, Top 50 Commercial Brokers in the U.S and Chairman awards, just to name a few. Her track record of success also includes a corporate career as an Executive, where she enjoyed roles in implementing several Technology Initiatives at some of the largest companies in the world.

She holds leadership positions in the real estate industry at the Local, State, and National Levels, including the Houston Association of Realtors – Board of Directors, Texas Realtors PAC Trustee, Texas Realtors Board of Directors and sits on the Texas Realtors Executive Board as a Regional Vice President.

Learn more about Jemila Winsey – http://www.jemilawinsey.com/

Media Contact

ERA Legacy Living

Baily Billings

United States