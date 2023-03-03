Renowned marketing agency Social Seed celebrates the expansion and growth of its in-house capabilities.

Known as the disruptors of marketing, Social Seed is poised to continue disrupting the creative marketing world for years to come.

Excitement is bubbling for March 3rd at Social Seed Agency. The purpose-based marketing agency Social Seed is proud to announce its expansion and the growth of its in-house capabilities. The agency and professional team share that this move represents a significant milestone in its history.

Social Seed is a leading player in the marketing space. The agency has been helping for-profit and nonprofit organizations scale their marketing efforts since its launch in 2017. Social Seed has been turning heads with its innovative approach to purpose-driven advertising. The company’s transformative marketing services deliver results to clients, quickly making it the go-to agency for businesses seeking effective direct-response marketing strategies.

With the expansion of Social Seed’s in-house capabilities, they will now offer full-service content creation. By bringing in award-winning filmmakers and storytellers while leveraging the team’s expertise and the agency’s proven track record, Social Seed is set to disrupt the creative industry in a revolutionary way.

Matthew Pugliese, the founder of Social Seed, has expressed his excitement about the expansion, saying, “The energy and the momentum behind our expansion have been incredible so far – I couldn’t ask for a better team. Our plan is to disrupt the creative marketing world by combining the key metrics of successful advertising campaigns and engaging media content. We are all excited for March 3rd and the future of Social Seed.”

Over the years, Social Seed has helped numerous organizations discover a digital marketing approach that was custom suited for their mission. From creating engaging brand identities to organic social management, paid media buying, website creation and development, branding, and now video marketing and content creation, the agency has consistently delivered value while achieving marketing goals and making a real impact. Social Seed employs simple but groundbreaking approaches to provide comprehensive services. The agency works closely with clients to define their needs, goals, and audiences in order to create custom marketing strategies that combine high-quality content with direct response tactics that drive measurable results.

Expanding and growing their in-house capabilities will undoubtedly strengthen Social Seed’s place in the marketing space. The agency’s commitment to working with organizations that want to make a difference has made it a formidable player in nonprofit marketing. Leveraging innovation, excellence, an expanded reach, and strengthened capabilities will make Social Seed the ideal purpose-based marketing agency for organizations looking to take their marketing efforts to the next level.

As traditional marketing techniques continue to lose their appeal and favor falls on digital marketing, Social Seed brings its groundbreaking advertising with a purpose-driven marketing approach to the forefront. This expansion is an exciting new chapter for the agency and the future of the creative marketing world.

Social Seed invites people to click the link and get started exploring all the ways the agency can elevate their businesses with effective marketing techniques.

Media Contact

Social Seed Agency

Canada