Orva Academy: The Leading Center for Aesthetic Procedures Training in the United States and Latin America

Orva Academy is a Florida-based training and education company that provides advanced facial rejuvenation techniques and cosmetic procedure training to aestheticians, cosmetologists and healthcare professionals. It offers unique student support, services to manage complications during procedures and aims to become a leading training center in the aesthetic medicine industry.

Orva Academy is a fast-growing company that specializes in training and education for doctors, dentists, nurses, and aestheticians who want to learn advanced facial rejuvenation techniques and other cosmetic procedures. The company is an LLC based in Orlando, Florida, and has a team of experienced aesthetic doctors and plastic surgeons of Colombian origin, who have received recognition across Latin America.

Since its inception, Orva Academy's vision has been to become the leading center for aesthetic procedures training in the United States and Latin America. The company focuses on providing its students with comprehensive training that goes beyond teaching advanced techniques.

Orva Academy's unique value proposition

Orva Academy is unique in that it is the only academy that offers its students the opportunity to receive advice and support in handling any complications that may arise during the execution of a cosmetic procedure. According to Dr. Sergio Ortiz, a plastic surgeon and CEO of Orva Academy, having access to advice and support in managing a complication is advisable and timely for four key reasons:

Firstly, patient safety is paramount, and the main goal of a health professional is to ensure the safety of the patient throughout the procedure. If a complication occurs, having access to advisory services can be crucial in providing an appropriate and quick response to any emergency.

Secondly, a service like this can reduce the risk of lawsuits. If a patient experiences a complication and feels that the healthcare professional did not take the necessary measures to handle the situation, they may file a lawsuit. Having access to advisory services can reduce the risk of lawsuits and protect both the patient and the healthcare professional.

Thirdly, having a team of experts providing advice and support in case of complications can instill confidence, peace of mind, and reduce the stress and anxiety associated with the execution of cosmetic procedures, especially for those who are just starting out in the field.

Lastly, not having access to advisory and support services in a timely manner can have a significant impact on the reputation of a healthcare professional. Orva Academy is well aware of this and has made it a priority to offer timely and effective support services.

Founders and Team

Orva Academy boasts a team of experienced and renowned professionals who are available to provide support and guidance to students at all times. The company's commitment to the training of healthcare professionals in advanced facial rejuvenation techniques and other cosmetic procedures is evident.

Orva Academy offers a wide variety of courses and training programs in different areas of aesthetic medicine, allowing students to choose the ones that best suit their needs and goals. Among the courses offered are training in techniques for the application of botulinum toxin, facial fillers, thread lifting, mesotherapy, platelet-rich plasma, chemical peels, facial anatomy, as well as courses on marketing in aesthetic medicine, handling complications, and more.

The training offered by Orva Academy is of high quality and is designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to become experts in cosmetic procedures. The company ensures that courses are taught by experienced medical doctors and plastic surgeons with knowledge of the latest techniques and trends in aesthetic medicine.

According to its CEO Sergio Ortiz,

“The company is constantly expanding and always looking to improve and offer new courses and training programs to its students. "We envision ourselves as a leading training center in the aesthetic medicine industry, and that is why our commitment to quality and student service are fundamental values that define us," Ortiz said.

Whether a doctor, dentist, nurse, cosmetologist, esthetician, or work in the healthcare or aesthetic procedures field, individuals are invited to check out the courses available at www.orvaacademy.com.

