Serial Killer: A Card Game On a Mission to Help People Overcome Micro Traumas

The Serial Killer Card Game is a card game designed to help players vocalize their micro traumas in a safe, nonjudgmental environment. This card game is set for launch on the 1st of April 2023.

Serial Killer is a card game designed to help players vocalize their micro traumas in a safe, nonjudgmental environment. This card game is set for launch on the 1st of April 2023.

Micro-traumas or “small-scale” traumas are negative emotions that can accumulate and cause severe psychic injuries. Unlike shocking events and “major” traumas, micro-traumas are harder to notice and can potentially run deeper if left unchecked.

To help people who struggle to pinpoint the source of their micro-traumas or express their feelings outward, inspired by Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Jack Malacat has created The Serial Killer Card Game.

Instead of shying away from taboo topics, Jack wanted to help people stand face-to-face in front of their problems with the help of playful cards. The purpose of The Serial Killer Card Game is to evoke deeply rooted emotions and let them surface in a safe, friendly environment.

As Jack conveys, the players of The Serial Killer Card Game are encouraged to talk about their fears and pent-up emotions, no matter how dark or socially “unacceptable” they may be:

“The cards are prompts that trigger unique memories of experiences and emotions from every player. This is where verbalizing micro traumas to your friends comes in. When in a safe environment, verbalizing your darkest thoughts (can) help with your healing process,” Jack Malacat said.

The Serial Killer Card Game pairs DEATH CARDS to VICTIM CARDS. The over 100 Victim Cards are taken from the people and events that most commonly cause micro-traumas to people in their everyday lives. The over 200 Death Cards were inspired by the most shocking deaths known to man. All the cards in Serial Killer nod to both history and pop culture.

The goal behind creating such an atmosphere is the release of negative emotions. The pent-up stress and emotional scars associated with the accumulation of micro traumas are a heavy burden that victims are forced to carry until they express these emotions. The Serial Killer Card Game provides a platform while the player’s friends provide a safe, controlled, and nonjudgmental atmosphere for these emotions to be discharged.

The Serial Killer Card Game is about to be launched on Kickstarter. Jack and his team are inviting people who want to take active measures to overcome their micro traumas to join The Serial Killer Card Game’s email list for a chance to win a SIGNED FIRST EDITION COPY and receive up to 50% discount on launch day. This card game will be available for pre-ordering on the 1st of April 2023. Meanwhile, Jack and The Serial Killer Card Game team are working diligently on pursuing their Kickstarter goals.

More information about The Serial Killer Card Game is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

The Serial Killer Card Game

Jack Malacat

8472249396

United States