New Silver's Fintech Scholarship Program to Propel Students into their Careers

Fintech company assists aspiring entrepreneurs and technologists.

New Silver, a fintech company that provides financing to real estate investors in the form of fix and flip loans predominantly, has launched their 2023 scholarship program to empower young people in their careers. The scholarship is targeted at students who are furthering their education in technology and entrepreneurship. Three students will have the chance to win a share of $10,000 in prize money.

To enter the New Silver Fintech scholarship, students are required to submit a 1,000-word essay on the topic “How Artificial Intelligence will impact the financial services industry over the next 3-5 years”. Winners will be chosen based on each essay's relevance, quality and insightfulness. The first prize is $5,000, the second prize is $2,500 and the third prize is $2,500. The deadline for submissions is 31 July 2023.

The New Silver Fintech scholarship is open to all applicants who are currently enrolled or in the process of enrolling as a full-time student at an accredited U.S. college or university. There is no minimum GPA, residency, or major requirements to apply, but applicants must be a US citizen or permanent resident (this includes DACA students).

New Silver’s CEO, Kirill Bensonoff, said “We’re happy to be giving students the chance to benefit from our scholarship again in 2023. As a fintech company, we are driven by technology and the advancements that are rapidly being made within the real estate industry. We aim to assist students on their technology journeys, in the hopes of driving forward the innovations in this area.”

New Silver aims to pave the way for today’s youth by giving them a helping hand with their future and propelling the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs into their careers.

Find out more about New Silver’s scholarship here: https://newsilver.com/scholarship/

About New Silver Lending LLC:

New Silver is a technology company that provides fast financing to real estate investors who focus on fix and flip residential projects. New Silver’s proprietary software accelerates, automates and streamlines loan originations while using data to reduce default risk. Additionally, New Silver’s FlipScout tool uses intelligence in order to help find real estate investment projects with the highest ROI. For more information please visit https://www.newsilver.com

