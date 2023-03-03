Clinics Can Benefit from AcuteWave, the Market Leader in Shockwave Treatment

AcuteWave Inc incorporates EPAT procedures for pain relief, treating acute and chronic pain.

AcuteWave is the industry leader in Shockwave Therapy for pain relief, treating acute and chronic pain. They accomplish this without the need for drugs, injections, or surgery. Their treatments are painless and safe, with no known adverse effects.

According to the CDC, over 50 million adults in the United States suffer from acute and/or chronic pain. That is over 20% of the adult population. In the US, Americans spend more than 50 billion dollars out of pocket to help treat or manage their pain.

AcuteWave uses FDA-approved equipment, and their protocols have been approved by the FDA for pain management using Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology (EPAT).

EPAT, sometimes called ESWT or Shockwave Therapy, is the most advanced and highly effective non-invasive treatment method cleared by the FDA. This proprietary technology is based on a unique set of pressure waves that stimulate metabolism, enhance blood circulation, and accelerate healing. Damaged tissue gradually regenerates and eventually heals. This non-invasive office/clinic-based procedure is a breakthrough treatment option for musculoskeletal conditions.

"When we heard about AcuteWave and their EPAT protocols to treat pain, it was a no-brainer for us to add the AcuteWave system to our Physical Therapy clinics. We are seeing great results for our patients and have added 30% in revenue for our clinics. We believe that AcuteWave is the future in healthcare," AcuteWave client review.

Benefits of Adding AcuteWave to Clinics:

= They provide the most comprehensive training for offering pain management solutions using Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology.

= AcuteWave is a premium brand that patients specifically request for pain management. They have an industry-leading success rate of 80%.

= AcuteWave offers a turnkey business solution to grow an existing practice.

= They provide continued training and support to help ensure clinics' success.

= Practices that use Acutewave will get access to training materials and will be able to learn at their own pace with available online training videos.

= AcuteWave provides marketing and lead generation support to ensure that practices will succeed.

"Our provider portal has everything you need to keep your practice growing and flourishing. You will have access to marketing materials, sales and lead-generating tools, patient forms, treatment video protocols, an online community forum, and much more," states a representative of AcuteWave.

"Our commitment to continued support is critical to ensuring your success and increasing your bottom line. Your firm may expect first-year sales of more than $500K with our full training and effective marketing," they continued.

AcuteWave's protocols for treating acute and chronic pain are:

- Safe

- Pain-free

- There are no known side effects

- FDA Approved equipment

- FDA Approved using Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology (EPAT) Protocols

"I've had mid-back discomfort for about ten years when walking long distances. Chiropractors, massages, and shoe inserts were usually only temporary solutions that lasted a few days at best. I decided to go to AcuteWave for a session of treatments on my mid-back. I've been walking farther and harder than ever in a month and am quite impressed!" AcuteWave client review.

Conclusion

Clinics can profit from incorporating AcuteWave into their operations. AcuteWave offers a turnkey business solution for expanding an existing practice.

For more information or to partner with AcuteWave, please visit their website below.

Media Contact

AcuteWave Inc

Goran Mladen

United States