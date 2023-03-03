Cobalt Robotics Co-Founder, President, and COO Mike LeBlanc Featured as Protagonist in Harvard Business School Case

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Robotics Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer Mike LeBlanc was featured as the protagonist in a Harvard Business School ("HBS") Case on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.



The presentation focused on scaling tech ventures in 2023 and was the second time Mr. LeBlanc and Cobalt Robotics have participated in an HBS case. Mr. LeBlanc is also a Harvard alumnus.

Cobalt Robotics served as a perfect reference point for the discussion, given the tech company's substantial early growth and success at attracting institutional investment from major venture capital firms such as Bloomberg BETA, Sequoia, and Coatue.

Key themes and questions discussed by the class included:

How Cobalt "crossed the chasm" with its security robot, arguments for and against new technology, and how those answers drive choices regarding the business model.

How Cobalt priority-ranks vertical markets in determining the venture's go-to-market strategy, such as office buildings, warehouses, fulfillment centers, data centers, retail stores, stadiums, conference centers, and real estate owners.

The importance of "social proof" and the possibility of "human veto" in assessing each potential vertical.

The utilization of direct versus indirect sales channels for building confidence in a go-to-market effort, ideal profiles for sales representatives, and whether that changes as Cobalt expands beyond security.

"Harvard Business School helped give me a launching pad in the business world after serving in the Marine Corps for a decade," said LeBlanc. "It was an honor to have the opportunity to come back and speak at my alma mater, and I hope that the students are positively impacted through these extraordinary learning opportunities, much like I was.

"Learning from real company leaders was my favorite part of Harvard Business School," LeBlanc continued. "I am always honored to be asked back to help the current students."

