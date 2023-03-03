Juniper Jillian Joy's Groundbreaking New Book: "The First Story of Intentions: The Introduction to the Inner Child" – Available Now

A Transformative Roadmap Towards Healing Your Inner Child

Up-and-coming author Juniper Jillian Joy releases the first installment of her series “The First Story of Intentions: The Introduction to the Inner Child”. After going through a series of traumatic events growing up, finally in 2015, Juniper Jillian Joy began working on herself to change her life by exploring ways to repair her emotionally stunted inner child. She employed strategies from her own healing journey to help her clients heal from their own inner traumas as she healed from her own scars. The outcomes were nothing short of miraculous. She began writing to create a roadmap for readers to direct their intentions toward their inner child for healing in order to live a joyful successful life. Thus, inspiring her most recent book.

The story begins with a fascinating fantasy fiction fable about two little girls, Sara, three, representing the inner child, and Cindy, five years old, representing the conditioned adult. “My fun book was written using science, spirituality, emotion, the Bible, my humor, and seven years of daily notes to cure my inner child so that I could become whole and unified with myself, unified with God, Mother Earth, and all beings of love and light. Just like me, my books are sophisticated, complex, and yet, simple. Every term, item, and concept in my works have many layers of meaning but is easy for everyone over the age of 8 to understand.”

Juniper Jillian Joy’s mission with “The First Story of Intentions…”, is to set precedent and to lead with compassion, kindness, honor, integrity, and support for all. As you consciously read about each character’s journey, your subconscious will lead you on your journey of self-discovery, introducing you to your inner child. Juniper Jillian Joy recognizes that we are all sick and tired of living in a world dominated by greed, fear, abuse, and bullying. She claims, “it is time we all felt God's intentions for unconditional love... when we take responsibility for ourselves, we have the power to change any circumstance." In her new book, Juniper Jillian Joy teaches that intentions targeted directly at inner child healing are very powerful. Peace, love and joy cannot be shared unless they exist within you.

“This book has been a part of my life’s purpose and my most intimate work to date. I want my life to be a living example of what intentional conscious living targeted at the inner child’s subconsciousness can do in your life.”

The series will eventually be available in a variety of languages, ensuring that you can heal your inner child traumas and experience the pleasure, happiness, love, and prosperity that we all so richly deserve, no matter what language you speak or read.

Author Juniper Jillian Joy's book "The First Story of Intentions: The Introduction to the Inner Child" is now available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon. A hardcover edition is coming soon. This transformative book is the key to unlocking your true potential. And for those who prefer an auditory experience, an audio edition is also forthcoming. Don't wait another day to start your journey of self-discovery.

