Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,536 in the last 365 days.

UniversityWafer, Inc. Announces High-Quality Substrates for Microfluidic Device Research and Fabrication

microfluidic device

microfluidic device

The substrates offered by UniversityWafer, Inc. are designed to meet the demanding requirements of microfluidic device research and fabrication.

SOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniversityWafer, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality substrates for microelectronics research and development, is pleased to announce the availability of its substrates for microfluidic device research and fabrication. The company's substrates offer excellent performance characteristics and are suitable for a wide range of applications in microfluidics.

UniversityWafer, Inc's high-quality substrates will meet the demanding microfluidic device research and fabrication requirements. Various substrates, including glass, silicon, polymers, and metals, can be customized to meet customer requirements. The substrates offer excellent surface quality and flatness, ensuring that microfluidic channels and structures can be fabricated with high precision and accuracy.

"We are excited to offer our high-quality substrates for microfluidic device research and fabrication," said Christian Baker, Founder/CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc. "Our substrate's flatness meets even the most demanding scientific requirements."

UniversityWafer, Inc.'s microfluidic device research and fabrication substrates have been widely used by leading university and corporate researchers and scientists. Our substrates are used in a variety of other applications, including semiconductors.

To learn more about UniversityWafer, Inc.'s substrates for microfluidic device research and fabrication, visit their website at https://www.universitywafer.com/silicon-wafer-microfluidics.html.

Christian Baker
UniversityWafer, Inc.
+1 6174131577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

UniversityWafer, Inc. Announces High-Quality Substrates for Microfluidic Device Research and Fabrication

Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more