UniversityWafer, Inc. Announces High-Quality Substrates for Microfluidic Device Research and Fabrication
microfluidic device
The substrates offered by UniversityWafer, Inc. are designed to meet the demanding requirements of microfluidic device research and fabrication.SOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniversityWafer, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality substrates for microelectronics research and development, is pleased to announce the availability of its substrates for microfluidic device research and fabrication. The company's substrates offer excellent performance characteristics and are suitable for a wide range of applications in microfluidics.
UniversityWafer, Inc's high-quality substrates will meet the demanding microfluidic device research and fabrication requirements. Various substrates, including glass, silicon, polymers, and metals, can be customized to meet customer requirements. The substrates offer excellent surface quality and flatness, ensuring that microfluidic channels and structures can be fabricated with high precision and accuracy.
"We are excited to offer our high-quality substrates for microfluidic device research and fabrication," said Christian Baker, Founder/CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc. "Our substrate's flatness meets even the most demanding scientific requirements."
UniversityWafer, Inc.'s microfluidic device research and fabrication substrates have been widely used by leading university and corporate researchers and scientists. Our substrates are used in a variety of other applications, including semiconductors.
To learn more about UniversityWafer, Inc.'s substrates for microfluidic device research and fabrication, visit their website at https://www.universitywafer.com/silicon-wafer-microfluidics.html.
