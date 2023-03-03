Pure Maintenance approves NORMI to provide training to over 300 mold remediation experts globally

Maintenance, a Utah-based mold remediation company announces a strategic partnership with NORMI, aiming to provide training to mold remediation professionals worldwide.

/EIN News/ -- Layton, Utah, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah-based mold removal and odor remediation experts, Pure Maintenance, and NORMI (The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors) have announced a strategic alliance to provide training for over 300 mold remediation professionals globally. The alliance aims to support the training of Pure Maintenance's technicians, as well as its locations and Licensees. Pure Maintenance provides NORMI training and certifications for IAQ/Mold technicians, ensuring they are fully trained to handle any situation.

The training programs include courses in building science, indoor air quality, air and surface contaminants, how to eliminate them and how to provide a cleaner, safer and healthier indoor environment. These programs offer professionals information and certifications needed to properly assess and inspect indoor environments. Based on NORMI Professional Practices and licensing laws, they offer a remediator course designed to offer traditional mold services.

NORMI, in association with Pure Maintenance, offers a range of advanced courses including the trademarked NCRSI (NORMI Certified Remediation for Sensitized Individuals), CAIA (Certified Advanced IAQ Assessor) and NCEAA (NORMI Certified Environmental Allergen Assessor). Many of these classes cater to clients who are especially sensitive to mold, mycotoxins and pathogens in their homes. Pure Maintenance specializes in mold sanitization, mold abatement, mold remediation, mold inspection, mold removal, odor remediation, and disinfection services. They utilize their patented VaPure Technology, which fills an entire building with VaPure fog. This is effective for bacteria and mold on hard surfaces.

NORMI is at the forefront of mold professional licensing legislation, which protects both the public and businesses from downside litigation. This is done without jeopardizing business growth and incorporates insured practices to meet legislative regulations. As a result, a solid foundation is being constructed to provide well-trained professionals who operate their businesses with success and national credibility.

NORMI is a not-for-profit trade association certified mold, IAQ and construction professionals with a clear mission and values established to improve the industry and provide accurate knowledge to the public. Those wishing to join may evaluate membership requirements on their website at www.Join.NORMI.org. For more information, contact NORMI at support@normi.org or call 877.251.2296





