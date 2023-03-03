Scout Motors selects South Carolina for production site; plans to create 4,000 jobs

*Planned media availability Monday, March 6 at 10:00 AM*

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Scout Motors Inc. (“Scout”) is establishing its first manufacturing plant in Blythewood, which is near Columbia, South Carolina. At the Richland County site, the company will build all-electric, next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs harkening back to the iconic Scout vehicles produced from 1960 to 1980. The company’s $2 billion investment has the potential to create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. At full capacity, more than 200,000 Scout vehicles may be produced annually at the facility.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The Palmetto State, with its rich history, superior people, and sterling automotive manufacturing reputation, is the perfect place to re-start this iconic American brand.”

Scout trucks and rugged SUVs will be built on a newly designed all-electric platform that delivers credible capability and off-road prowess. With internal engineering focused on attributes including ground clearance, approach angles, robust axles, payload capacity, all-electric range and new digital features, Scout products will honor its heritage while injecting fresh American ingenuity to create a new era of iconic all-purpose vehicles.

“We’re honored to partner with South Carolina to usher in this new era for Scout,” said President and CEO of Scout Motors Scott Keogh. “Scout has been an American icon since introducing an SUV in 1960. It's the vehicle that took your family on a camping trip, that gave access to the great outdoors, and that showed up on the job site every morning. Today, we’re reimagining Scout’s original ingenuity and electrifying its future. We’re bringing the Scout spirit to South Carolina and it's going to be a hell of a ride.”

Headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, Scout was formed to craft all-electric trucks and SUVs rooted in the same tradition that made the original Scout vehicle an American icon. The company is revitalizing a legend and returning manufacturing to American shores.

The Blythewood Industrial Site, off Interstate 77, spans approximately 1,600 acres, with the plant itself occupying 1,100 acres. Vehicle production is targeted to begin by the end of 2026.

Scout Motors is an independent U.S. company, backed by Volkswagen Group, with an experienced Board of Directors, including Dr. Gernot Doellner, Head of Group Strategy at Volkswagen AG, and Peter Bosch, Member of the Bentley Motors Board for Manufacturing. Scout is currently evaluating the potential for outside investment.

Individuals interested in joining the Scout team should visit readySC’s recruitment website to explore opportunities. Companies interested in becoming a supplier for the company should complete S.C. Commerce’s online interest form.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

“Entering the market with an EV-based vehicle like Scout is a bold move – one that will help our state achieve a sustained future. We welcome Scout Motors and appreciate the company’s confidence and commitment to take this bold journey with South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“South Carolina is a mecca for the world’s greatest manufacturing companies. Scout Motors’ announcement today not only confirms, but enhances this reputation. I’m proud to call them one of our own.”-President of the South Carolina Senate Thomas Alexander

“South Carolina’s greatest asset is our people. Scout Motors recognized this and wanted to become part of our storied manufacturing history. Welcome to South Carolina and thank you for making a generational investment in our State.”-Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Harvey S. Peeler, Jr.

“Scout Motors’ commitment to such a significant economic investment – among the largest South Carolina has ever seen – is an exciting development for a well-deserving region of our state. This announcement is a fitting affirmation of the House’s dedication to advancing workforce and economic development initiatives. This commitment will truly be transformative to not only the Midlands, but to the entire state, and will provide opportunity for decades and generations to come.”-Speaker of the House of Representatives Murrell Smith

“This exciting announcement highlights South Carolina’s position as a world leader in the automotive manufacturing industry. Today was made possible in part by our state’s economic and fiscal health, thanks to years of conservative policy and budgeting. This has put our state in a position to not only attract but secure leading industry investment. I’m looking forward to a prosperous partnership with Scout Motors.”-Chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Bruce Bannister

“This proposed manufacturing facility marks a major milestone in the history of Richland County and the potential for our most significant economic development project to date. This decision represents a transformational breakthrough that would position us at the forefront of the clean energy future while promising to boost the quality of life for residents across our county for generations to come.”-Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker

“Richland County has spent years laying the groundwork for today’s historic announcement, and we are thrilled that Scout shares our view that this area is the ideal location for a world-class company to plant its flag. With our supportive business development network, vibrant workforce, culture of innovation, and connectivity to key strategic hubs, Richland County has created a strong economic foundation that Scout would be able to build upon in the years to come.”-Richland County Economic Development Office Director Jeff Ruble

“We are thrilled to welcome Scout Motors to the town of Blythewood. This historic investment will bring thousands of jobs, economic growth and opportunity to our local community. We are honored to have been selected for this exciting new venture. We look forward to working closely with our partners, community members and other stakeholders to ensure the success of this project and to build a bright future for our town and our region.” -Mayor of Blythewood Bryan S. Franklin

“To say today’s announcement by Scout Motors is exciting would be a dramatic understatement. The investment being made by Scout Motors is one for the history books for Richland County, its people and the surrounding communities. As we congratulate the company and our partners in the county on this transformative news, we also look forward to the revival of this iconic American brand.”-Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

