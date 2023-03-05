Celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of The Ecstasy novel by Norman John

Author Norman John and the space adventure novel The Ecstasy

It will be 10 years on April 24, 2023 since the publication of the standard versions of the groundbreaking The Ecstasy space adventure novel by Norman John.

The work’s length, scope and detail are impressive… “Julie, your Cruise Director” mates with Barbarella, in more ways than one.” — Kirkus Reviews

Self-publishing author Norman John is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of his space adventure novel The Ecstasy.

The standard CreateSpace paperback (Amazon.com) and Kindle (Amazon.com) versions were released on April 24, 2013.

"I had been wanting for a long time to write my first novel but couldn't come up with any stories that excited me. Then the idea of a passenger space cruise liner touring the solar system really inspired and excited me. At the time I only had that basic simple plot or story in mind. I had no idea how much it would evolve and all the amazing characters and sub-stories or plots that would spawn and grow from that initial seed concept.

"It wasn't long before it became necessary to created spreadsheets to keep track of all the characters, scenes and parts of the ship.

"Having some computer and electronics tech experience and being a Physics major my first two years of college, I really got into the problems of calculating the actual numbers of distances, velocities and technical issues that would be involved in a cruise to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter.

"Without FTL or faster than light capabilities it seemed feasible a cruise could be done in about 16 days.

"Now that that was settled, it was a matter of conjuring up sub-plots and the main story line to fill those 16 days. It's not as easy as one might think. I found quickly that there's only so many activities on cruise ships and it can actually be boring to put emphasis on doing them so the focus shifted, fortunately, to the issues that could arise on a cruise in space where the dangers are much more pronounced than at sea.

"My last two years of college were as a Philosophy major, studying the classic Greek, European and Eastern philosophies. So, I was able to create I think a unique blend of techno drama and existential angst that otherwise might not have been possible.

"I discovered early in writing the novel that the laws of a particular country on earth mean nothing out in space. So, issues such as age of consent of sex arose and for whatever reasons, incest and eugenics started to take hold of the plot. At times I felt other spiritual beings were channeling thoughts regarding these things almost as if taking over the course of the ship or story.

"Writing The Ecstasy and imagining such an extraordinary adventure opened the door to investigating what is supposedly actually feasible regarding FTL travel and addressing the moral issues of how much influence politicians, scientists and engineers should have on the evolution of mankind, regarding eugenics. I started reading books and watching the Gaia.com episodes that suggest a military industrial complex exists that already has advanced technology and FTL capabilities and that many extraterrestrial beings monitor our activities and evolution from moon bases.

"You can read my journey of research, inquiry and philosophical ponderings at my Author's log page." - Norman John

The Ecstasy is a 3 part space adventure saga with over 75 characters, crew and passengers that provides an unprecedented reader experience. The very fact that there is no main character permits the reader to more easily adapt a viewpoint or fantasy of themselves being on the ship and experiencing the journey as an unidentified, anonymous observer.

All of The Ecstasy's writing, editing, drawings, website design and book cover art were done by Norman John.

The Ecstasy has vulgar language and explicit sex scenes that may be offensive or uncomfortable for some readers. For this reason, an expurgated version Captain Sherwood - Sailing To Saturn was created that is also available.

