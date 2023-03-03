YHSGR Launches Certified Pre-Owned Home™ In April 2023 To Help Homeowners Sell Their Home Faster And For More Money
Peace of mind is premium when it comes to real estate”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the current state of the economy, many home sellers are struggling to sell their homes for their actual value and are forced to wait for months. To address this problem, California's leading realty, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is introducing the most comprehensive pre-owned certified home benefits packages in the industry. Starting from April 2023, home sellers under the YHSGR California Certified Pre-Owned Home™ banner will be able to sell their homes within their desired time frames and for more money.
Under this program, each Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CPO™ home will receive a thorough pre-inspection by a licensed home inspector before it is listed on the market. The seller will receive a detailed report of any problems found during the inspection, which will help them to address these issues beforehand or disclose them to potential buyers upfront.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, stated that "Peace of mind is premium when it comes to real estate. Knowing the buyer will receive a 13-Month limited Home Warranty that covers conditions like roof leaks, mould, electrical issues, heating system problems, appliances, and more gives the seller peace of mind that the buyer won't contact them after closing for repairs."
To further facilitate sellers, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is offering an Exclusive Buy Back Guarantee to buyers. This means that buyers will receive a 24-Month buy-back guarantee, wherein if they are not satisfied with their home purchase, the realty will buy it back or sell it for free.
Kusuma added, "Our associates will now be able to enhance the client's experience with these packages. Clients will not have to worry about last-minute re-negotiations based on the home inspector's findings or seeing buyers walk away because of any undisclosed problems. This may also eliminate any possible legal disclosure-related problems after the sale."
Sellers will receive a Home Warranty Protection Plan for the listing period with standard coverage at no cost to them. Coverage will begin from the date the application is accepted by Home Warranty of America or a similar company and continue until closing.
“Common Problems Homeowners Face today include: Last minute re-negotiations based on the home inspector’s findings; Buyers walking away after a home inspection because there may be a problem that had not been previously mentioned, Possible legal disclosure-related problems after the sale; After Buyer Takes Possession, if something breaks, Buyer may want the previous Seller to Cover the Repair; After Buyer takes possession, if they are not satisfied with their home purchase, they may take it out on the previous seller,” Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Managing Broker Manager Lori Hintz said. “OUR SOLUTION… “Certified pre-Owned Home” The Best Home with The Greatest Peace of Mind, where Buyer Gets… Home Warranty, A Pre-Inspection Report by Licensed Certified Home Inspector, and Our Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee: If Buyer is Not Satisfied With Their Home Purchase, We’ll Buy It Back or Sell It For Free (buyer’s choice)*” she added.
“Benefits to our Homeowner clients include: No more last-minute re-negotiations based on the home inspector’s findings; No more buyers walking away because there may be a problem that had not been previously mentioned; Disclosing any flaws up front allows you to reflect those imperfections in the listing price, rather than have to negotiate again later when issues are discovered by a home inspector. It may also eliminate possible legal disclosure-related problems after the sale,” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty General Manager Anita Witecki. “It gives you the option of fixing any conditions identified in the home inspection report or simply reflecting the imperfection in the purchase price. This removes it from the table as a disadvantageous negotiating point for you; After Buyer Takes Possession, if something breaks, the Americas Preferred Homeowners Warranty Will Cover the Repairs*; After Buyer takes possession, if they are not satisfied with their home purchase, I’ll buy their home back or sell it for free – their choice; Your home is far more likely to sell faster… and for more money!” she added.
“The story of your home search starts right here. While there are a lot of options out there, buying a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty means having confidence in your purchase. As you begin your next chapter with a certified home, you’ll get great benefits that you don’t get with an ordinary pre-owned home. That’s because we offer the most comprehensive pre-owned home benefits packages in the industry,” Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty sales manager Hazel Tubayan said. “Each Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CPO™ home is thoroughly pre-inspected by a licensed home inspector before being placed on the market and you are provided with a detailed report from a licensed home inspector prior to making a purchase†. And when you own your new Certified Pre Owned Home™, you’ll have two company backed warranties: a 12 Month Limited Home Warranty† and an exclusive 24-Month Buy-Back Guarantee, wherein if you’re not happy with your home purchase we will buy it back or sell it for free†” She added.
Those interested in checking out the YHSGR California Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Homes™ inventory can visit the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty website today.
