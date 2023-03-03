Secretary of State to Offer REAL IDs and TVDL renewals at the World of Wheels

ILLINOIS, March 3 - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that Illinois residents can obtain a REAL ID or renew a Temporary Visitor Driver's License (TVDL) at the World of Wheels Show from March 3 to March 5 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.





First-time TVDL applicants and applicants for REAL ID or standard driver's licenses who must take a written or road exam are not eligible for this service because these exams are not offered at the show.





The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require a REAL ID or valid passport for domestic air travel beginning May 7, 2025.





REAL ID applicants must present original documentation, including:

• Proof of identification - U.S. birth certificate or U.S. passport

• Proof of Social Security number (SSN) - Social Security card or W-2 with full SSN displayed

• Proof of residency - Two residency documents issued within the past three months, such as a bank statement, canceled check, or utility or cable bill

• Proof of written signature - Illinois driver's license or ID card, mortgage or loan document, or credit card









TVDL applicants who are renewing their TVDL at the show must present:

• Current TVDL

• Any name or address change documents





Other services at the booth include:

• Obtaining a standard driver's license or ID card

• Renewing a vehicle registration

• Obtaining a driving record

• Registering to vote or to become an organ and tissue donor





The Secretary of State's booth will be at the show on March 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., March 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



