SML Construction Awarded Best Roofing Company at The 2023 Ottawa Awards by Faces Magazine

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - SML Construction was awarded Ottawa's best roofing company at Faces Magazine's 2023 Ottawa Awards. Faces Magazine is Ottawa's premier magazine publisher that features local events, places, and people.

The 2023 Ottawa Awards by Faces Magazine is the largest annual voting event and celebration of excellence in the national capital; celebrating the people, places, and businesses that make the city world-class. These awards spotlight local businesses & professionals coming from all imaginable industries, including food & dining, real estate, finance, law, events & entertainment, music & art, trades, and many more.

As the leading roofing expert in Ottawa, SML Construction was nominated and voted for the second consecutive year as Ottawa's best roofing company by their clients and community in the early new year. On February 18th at the Shaw Center, where The 2023 Ottawa Faces Awards took place, SML Construction led the way and received the award for Ottawa's Best Roofing Company.

"We cannot express how thrilled we are to have won the best roofing company award this year. We thank everyone who took the time to nominate and vote for us." — Matt Mayer Levac, Co-Founder & Co-President at SML Construction

"We are fortunate to have such a supportive and welcoming community; which is why SML Construction remains focused on giving back to local charities. Ottawa is where our hearts will always be." — Simon Lacombe, Co-Founder & Co-President at SML Construction

About SML Construction

SML Construction is the leading roofing expert in Eastern Ontario; we strive to provide the best roofing services, including commercial and residential shingle re-roofing, roof repair, and even roof snow removal. SML Construction uses top-quality roofing shingles from local suppliers and provides a 10-year warranty against any defects. Our goal is to complete every job with integrity and with our customer's intentions in mind.

