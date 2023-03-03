Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, is hosting its Fourth Annual Earth Day-themed coloring contest, "Brightening the World," for children from five to 10-years of age. Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BRIGHTENING THE WORLD FOR EARTH DAY

Meridian Waste Hosts Fourth Annual Earth Day Coloring Contest for Children

WHO Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, is hosting its Fourth Annual Earth Day-themed coloring contest, "Brightening the World," for children from five to 10-years of age. Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.

WHAT The global theme of Earth Day 2023 is "Invest In Our Planet". Meridian Waste is helping to invest efforts into planting the seeds of caring for our planet with the next generation who will inherit the Earth. The fourth iteration of the Meridian Waste "Brightening the World" coloring contest will help children to engage in the concept of caring for the planet and how the environmental services and waste removal industry plays a significant role in the health and safety of communities served. The free activity is designed to help keep young people inspired and engaged in positive activities and show them how they can make a tangible impact on their community.

Past prizes have included a custom Meridian Waste garbage truck wall plaque displaying the first place winner's name, a customized t-shirt printed with the first through third place winning artwork, and beautiful rosette ribbons for first through third place per age group.

The contest has two age categories for children with specific coloring sheets for age groups from five to seven years and from eight to 10-years of age. Coloring sheets are available for download on the Meridian Waste Earth Day website. In addition, contestants and their parents or guardians can upload completed materials to the same website in a .JPG (photo) or .PDF format. There is no purchase necessary to participate, nor does any party need to be a Meridian Waste customer. The contest is open to all children in the United States within the specified age categories. Each age category will have a first, second, and third place winner, chosen by Meridian Waste staff.

WHEN The contest is open from Wednesday, March 1 until Thursday, April 20. Winners will be announced on the website on Saturday, April 22 with prizes mailed during the following weeks.

WHERE All children throughout the U.S. are eligible to win. The contest's official rules, coloring sheets, and more information on submitting artwork can be found at https://www.MeridianWaste.com/Earthday.

WHY "Meridian Waste is committed to clean communities and carries out this mission daily by providing the vital services of solid waste collection, recycling, transportation, and disposal," said Walter "Wally" Hall, Jr., CEO of Meridian Waste. "Children are the future of smart environmental stewardship and often teach and train their parents and peers to deposit waste materials properly. For example, young people are aware about depositing waste materials in a garbage or recycling container, not to litter, and to reuse regular, everyday items more than once in order to give Mother Nature a little boost and not deplete unnecessary natural resources," he said. According to Hall, the annual Earth Day Coloring Contest is a fun and engaging way to share this year's messages of "Team Up & Tidy Up" for age groups from five to seven-years old, and "Recharge the Earth's Superpowers" for age groups from eight to 10 years old. "Our leadership team is eager to review the 2023 submissions and select our newest winners in celebration of Earth Day," said Hall.

The efforts reinforce Meridian Waste's commitment to support the simple joys of coloring while utilizing green efforts as the subject matter of the coloring sheets. For more information, visit https://www.MeridianWaste.com/Earthday.

IMAGES

Image 1 - Meridian Waste "Brightening the World" Earth Day Coloring Contest coloring sheet for ages five to seven.

Image 2 - Meridian Waste "Brightening the World" Earth Day Coloring Contest coloring sheet for ages eight to 10.

Image 3 - Meridian Waste "Brightening the World" Coloring Contest social media graphic.

About Meridian Waste

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company's core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in Northeast Fla., St. Louis, Mo., Goldston, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Greenville, S.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Blacksburg, Va., Harrisonburg, Va., and Richmond, Va., servicing more than 215,388 residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll-off trucks, the company operates 13 hauling companies, six transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), two municipal solid waste landfills, and three C&D landfills in which 771,183 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com.

Media Contact

Mary M. O'Brien, Meridian Waste, 1 904-616-5322, MObrien@MeridianWaste.com

SOURCE Meridian Waste