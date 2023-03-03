New Book Saves Medical Practices From Government Fines And Penalties

Ransomware attacks on the healthcare industry are occurring more frequently, are more costly than ever and threaten patient safety. Numerous assessments revealed that many of the medical facilities and healthcare-related organizations across the country are grossly unprepared for a security incident, much less to pass a HIPAA compliance audit. And you should know, the penalties for HIPAA violations can be a severe, even bankrupting event. Don't risk it. In Shane Serrant's new book, Compliance Made Easy...What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, co-authored with 9 other leaders in HIPAA Compliance, we've laid out five steps you can take immediately to pass an audit with flying colors and protect your organization. Think you won't be audited? Think again. Be proactive and prevent an incident before it happens.

BOWIE, Md., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shane Serrant, owner and founder of Alternative Systems, an IT services company serving small business owners and medical practices throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia, has recently released a new book ensuring your medical practice is best prepared to pass any HIPAA audit without being penalized. The book, Compliance Made Easy...What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, describes common violations and how to avoid paying expensive fines.

"We want to ensure your employees embrace compliance and security," says Shane Serrant, Managing Partner for Alternative Systems. "Any company that holds health information should create a compliance culture in their workplace immediately. This alone can save your company from painful financial settlements and penalties."

This book is going to reveal to you exactly how to make sure your medical practice is fully compliant with HIPAA standards, and if it isn't…

You'll also learn exactly what you can put in place immediately to prevent those things from crippling your organization. For more information about Compliance Made Easy...What The Top Cyber Security Specialists Do To Accelerate HIPAA Compliance, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit myHIPAAbook.com or contact Alternative Systems at 240-816-3312.

About the Author

Shane Serrant is the founder and managing partner of IT company, Alternative Systems, and has been serving the Baltimore-Washington area businesses for more than 20 years. Shane has an approachable method to explain technical topics that his team shares influencing company culture and style of working with clients. Alternative Systems specializes in helping medical practices and small businesses with all their IT needs. Shane and his team have worked to provide fairly priced IT services to more than 250 businesses, protecting them from cybercrime, helping them with compliance issues like HIPAA and CMMC, and making sure their technology "just works" so they can do their jobs and grow their business.

Media Contact

Shane Serrant, Alternative Systems, 1 240-816-3426, sserrant@alternativesys.com

