NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The infection surveillance solutions market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 577 million in 2022 to USD 1,100 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to increased demand the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing surgical procedures, and rising healthcare expenditure among other factors. However, the Shortage of skilled healthcare IT professionals and Data security concerns are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Training & Consulting Services: The fastest-growing segment of the infection surveillance services market, by type"

Training & consulting services are expected to witness the fastest growth in the infection surveillance services market during the forecast.Training and consulting services increase healthcare providers' awareness of the latest infection surveillance solutions available in the market.

Most large and mid-size companies actively provide technical assistance to hospitals, independent laboratories, and physician office laboratories that use infection surveillance software. Factors such as the increasing importance of value-based care, technological advancements, and growing consolidation in healthcare are driving the market for consulting services.

The large hospitals is anticipated to be the largest infection surveillance solutions market for hospitals, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type (the number of beds), hospitals are segmented into large (>450 beds), medium-sized (250–449 beds), and small (<249 beds) hospitals. The large hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market for hospitals. The rising number of private hospitals in China and other developing countries is expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced HCIT solutions deployed in ICUs and other departments of hospitals. Furthermore, the complexity of managing HAIs rises with the size of hospitals, as more patients need to be monitored continuously; this is the primary reason for the large share of this end-user segment.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period.Growth in the European market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of HCIT solutions, the increasing incidence of HAIs, the increasing number of surgeries, and the rising geriatric population.

The increasing need to improve patient outcomes has contributed to the adoption of infection surveillance solutions across the region. Several policies and guidelines have been implemented in Europe as infection prevention strategies for hospitals and long-term care facilities which are propelling the demand for infection surveillance solutions in the region.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–25%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America - 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Key players in the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

The key players operating in the infection surveillance solutions market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Premier, Inc. (US), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Clinisys (US), Deb Group Ltd. (UK), BioVigil Healthcare Systems (US), RLDatix (UK), Merative (US), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (US), VigiLanz Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), Harris Healthcare (US), PeraHealth (US), Medexter Healthcare (Austria), CenTrak, Inc. (US), bioMerieux SA (France), CKM Healthcare (Canada), Asolva Inc. (US), PointClickCare (Canada), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Vitalacy Inc. (US), and VIZZIA Technologies (US).

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the infection surveillance solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product & service, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various infection surveillance solutions products & services available in the market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global infection surveillance solutions market. The report analyzes this market by product & service and end user.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global infection surveillance solutions market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products & services and end user

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global infection surveillance solutions market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global infection surveillance solutions market.

