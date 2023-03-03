Che Capital Asset Management Completes Acquisition of 62 Acres in Seguin, Texas, to Develop a Mixed-Use Retail and Multifamily Development

Chicago-based real estate investment firm Che Capital Asset Management announced their successful acquisition of a 62-acre parcel in Seguin, Texas, for a new retail, multifamily apartment, and townhome mixed-use development.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Che Capital, the asset manager of Wise Capital Seguin Fund 2, announced the Fund's successful closing on the 62-acre parcel, paving the way for plans to redevelop the empty parcel into a retail, entertainment and workforce residential destination - the first of its kind in Seguin.

To be called Creekside Gardens, the proposed project is strategically located at the intersection of Interstate 10, Highways 123 and 90. Due to its "front door" or "gateway" location, the management team is working closely with the city of Seguin to design a development that enhances the attractiveness of this manufacturing hub. The management team plans to develop this parcel to address high demand uses such as dining options, critical retail operations, and new housing options with the city of Seguin.

Furthermore, with easy access from San Antonio, New Braunfels, and San Marcus due to its location on I-10 and Highway 123, Creekside Gardens looks to attract shoppers and diners to Seguin to support the local economy.

Creekside Gardens will also offer new apartments and townhomes, a supply of workforce housing, allowing residents new living options with walking trails and easy access to shopping and dining. The convenient location also allows easy access to the main city and regional travel routes. The development will support the growth of Seguin along with the growth of the entire metro area of San Antonio and Austin.

Photo: Creekside Gardens - a planned retail and residential mixed-use development project, managed by Che Capital, in Seguin, Texas.

Che Capital co-founder Delphine Dung Nguyen notes, "Seguin is experiencing impressive growth due to its proximity to bustling San Antonio and the growing tech hub in Austin. Che Capital is proud to work with the pro-growth city of Seguin, its staff, and elected officials to meet the demand for new housing and retail options. We believe the development will be a draw for consumers from the surrounding cities to shop and dine in Seguin."

Creekside Gardens is the second land development project in Seguin that Che Capital operates and manages. It plans to continue this momentum with additional investments soon in response to the region's growth, including last year, when Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, Maruichi Stainless Tube Co., chose Seguin to locate their new plant to manufacture stainless steel tubes for semiconductor manufacturers.

Photo: Delphine Nguyen and Henry Che - co-founders of Che Capital

Che Capital was represented by Derek Slafka of Anders Pierce Realty based out of Seguin, TX. Mr. Slafka was instrumental in negotiating the agreement.

About Che Capital:

Che Capital is a Real Estate investment firm that was founded by Delphine Dung Nguyen and Henry Che. The firm specializes in multifamily properties, co-living, industrial properties and land development in and around high growth areas of the US.

DISCLAIMER: This is not an offer to invest. Any investment offer will be made through a private placement memorandum.

