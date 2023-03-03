Los Angeles Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Jacob Sedgh, Presented at the 2023 Skin Aging, Facial Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery Conference

Prominent facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sedgh and other leaders in the world of aesthetic surgery shared new techniques, developing trends and insight at the conference that took place in Lake Tahoe, CA, from February 9-12.

Well-respected Los Angeles, CA, facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Sedgh was a member of a multi-disciplinary faculty at the 2023 Skin Aging, Facial Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery Conference that was put together by The California Society of Facial Plastic Surgery and The Multi-Specialty Foundation. The February 2023 winter meeting in Lake Tahoe delivered an outstanding experience for all attendees with a faculty of experts that brought advanced and interesting lectures and workshops in an intimate learning environment. Specifically, Dr. Sedgh shared his expansive knowledge in facial plastic surgery with his well-received presentation on "10 Tips For Successful Treatment Of Nasal Septal Perforation," and he also spoke as a part of a panel regarding "Challenging Rhinoplasty Cases." Dr. Jacob Sedgh is a true leader in the world of aesthetic surgery and has excellent credentials and a superior level of training. He focuses his high-level skills on creating results that appear authentic and has achieved wide-acclaim for his artistry in the field of facial plastic surgery. As a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, his education and experience allow him to perform facial enhancements that are exceptionally balanced and natural in appearance.

"This year's event in Lake Tahoe was truly fantastic, and it was an honor to present and be included as a faculty member," says Dr. Jacob Sedgh.

More about Dr. Jacob Sedgh:

With the benefit of two decades of medical training and practical experience at top medical institutions in the United States, Dr. Jacob Sedgh combines mastery of medical knowledge and surgical skills with the attention and perfection of a sculptor, delivering highly-personalized patient care. Dr. Sedgh attended the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, receiving honors and recognition signifying his achievements as a top tier graduate and completed a surgical internship at the University of California, San Francisco. He then finished his residency in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at the prestigious University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is ranked third in the nation in head and neck surgery training. Patients can be confident they will receive the most advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology from Dr. Sedgh at his clinic located at 9201 Sunset Blvd, Suite 404 in West Hollywood, CA. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 310-504-7604 or visit http://www.sedghplasticsurgery.com.

