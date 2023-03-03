ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



Grizzly Research published a report on March 2, 2023, regarding ZTO Express, titled "ZTO Express Inc. ZTO: China's "Best-in-Class" Logistics Company is Really "Best in Show"; We Believe Financials are Fake and Insiders are Stealing from the Company." The report made allegations that ZTO Express had falsified various financial metrics in its Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including its margins, by understating revenues and overstating net profit. Additionally, the report alleged that ZTO Express underreports employees to decrease costs and engages in undisclosed related party transactions, among other things. As a result of this news, ZTO Express's American Depositary Share ("ADR") price decreased by $1.06, or 4.32%, per ADR in intraday trading.

